KP LG polls: PTI’s Umar Amin Gandapur leads DI Khan mayoral election

DI KHAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Umar Amin Gandapur is leading the mayoral polls in Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan), according to the unofficial results.

Unofficial results of 122 out of 296 polling stations show the PTI’s Umar Amin Gandapur is leading with 22,688 votes. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) candidate Kafeel Nizami is behind with 14,300 votes.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)’s Faisal Karim Kundi stands in third place with 10,800 votes.

فضل الرحمن کو اپنے گھر کی تحصیل سے عبرتناک شکست۔ ان کے سے گھر سے ان پر عدم اعتماد — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) February 13, 2022

Counting of votes is currently underway in the 13 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for local government (LG) elections.

The re-polling began at 8am and continued until 5pm without any break.

According to the Election Commission, the re-polling had to be held on seats of City Mayor, Tehsil Chairman, Neighborhood and Village Council seats where the polling had stopped during the first phase of local body elections due to brawl and the deaths of candidates.

The 13 districts include Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber, Mohmand, Mardan, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Buner, Bajaur and Peshawar. Security arrangements have also been made for the maintenance of law and order on Election Day.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced that the voting for the second phase of KP LG polls will be held on March 31.

