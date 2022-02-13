KP LG polls: Woman sets ballot box on fire in Karak

KARAK: In a shocking incident, a woman set a ballot box on fire at a polling station in Karak during KP LG polls, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the deputy commissioner Karak, a woman tried to torch her ballot paper after setting the ballot box on fire at Dehli Lowagar polling station in Karak.

Getting the information, the police party reached the spot and arrested the woman with the help of CCTV footage. The DC further said the votes present in the ballot box have been damaged, while some of them were completely destroyed.

He said an investigation is underway to find out the cause behind the woman’s act, while the polling process has been restored after suspension for some time.

Re-polling in the 13 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for local government (LG) is underway.

The 13 districts include Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber, Mohmand, Mardan, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Buner, Bajaur and Peshawar. Security arrangements have also been made for the maintenance of law and order on Election Day.

The polling process that began at 8 am would continue until 5pm without any break, according to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

More than 500 polling stations have been set up in total for the re-polling for KP LG polls.

