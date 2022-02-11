KP minister’s disqualification set aside by IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday set aside the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) Feb 1 verdict disqualifying Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Transport Shah Muhammad for five years for attacking a polling station in Bakka Khel, Bannu district during the first phase of local government elections.

An IHC bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah announced this verdict on a petition filed by the KP minister who challenged his disqualification.

“For reasons to be recorded later, the petition is partially allowed to the extent of setting aside paragraph 25(a) of the impugned judgment, dated 01-02-2022, whereby Mr Shah Muhammad Khan was disqualified from holding the public office of Member of the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” read the written order issued by the court.

On Feb 1, the ECP disqualified KP minister Shah Muhammad for five years for attacking a polling station, snatching election material and creating law and order situation in Bannu’s Bakka Khel during the first phase of local government elections.

The election monitoring body had also disqualified his son and ordered police to arrest the supporters of Shah Muhammad and carry out investigation into the matter from all aspects thoroughly.

