PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved a significant increase in the performance allowance for Attorney Cadre officers, raising it from 60 percent to 100 percent of the Initial Basic Pay Scales 2022.

The decision was approved by the Provincial Cabinet during its special meeting held on June 19, 2026, according to a notification issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Department. The enhanced allowance will take effect from July 1, 2026.

Under the notification, Attorney Cadre officers serving in the Law, Human Rights and Parliamentary Affairs Department will receive a monthly performance allowance equivalent to 100 percent of the Initial Basic Pay Scales 2022, replacing the previous rate of 60 percent.

The Finance Department clarified that the performance allowance will not be counted toward pension, commutation, or gratuity. However, the allowance will remain subject to applicable income tax.

The notification further states that officers from other cadres serving against Attorney Cadre posts will not be entitled to the Attorney Performance Allowance. Likewise, officers appointed on market-based salaries or special pay packages are not eligible for the allowance.

It also provides that if an Attorney Cadre officer is posted outside the cadre to a position carrying another special allowance, the officer will be entitled to receive whichever allowance is more beneficial.

The provincial government has also withdrawn all previous orders and notifications related to the Attorney Performance Allowance, making the revised policy effective from July 1, 2026.

The move is aimed at enhancing incentives for Attorney Cadre officers serving in the provincial government and formalizes the cabinet’s approval of the revised allowance structure.

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