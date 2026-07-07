KP police eliminated 182 terrorists in 2026: report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police has compiled its operational performance report for the first six months of 2026, highlighting extensive counterterrorism efforts across the province.

According to the Central Police Office (CPO), the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted 2,004 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) against terrorists during the first half of the year, resulting in the arrest of 504 terrorists, including 14 high-value commanders.

The report stated that 182 terrorists and wanted suspects were killed during various operations carried out across the province.

The CPO further revealed that 294 terrorist attacks targeted police personnel during the period. Of these, 161 attacks were successfully repelled with the help of modern surveillance equipment and advanced security technologies.

It added that security forces also foiled 341 drone attacks using advanced anti-drone technology.

Under the National Action Plan (NAP), police carried out more than 2,742 search-and-strike operations, during which 10,540 suspected individuals were taken into custody for investigation.

On June 24, six terrorists were killed during a joint operation conducted by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and police in Lower Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a CTD spokesperson said.

According to the CTD, the killed militants were involved in the terrorist attack on the Badwan Bridge Police Checkpost on June 18, 2026, in which a police constable was martyred.

During the operation, security forces recovered six Kalashnikov rifles and three hand grenades from the possession of the terrorists.

The CTD stated that the militants were involved in several acts of terrorism, including the attack on the Badwan Bridge Police Checkpost.

Authorities identified three of the terrorists as Khalil-ur-Rehman, Najmuddin, and Kifayatullah, while efforts are underway to determine the identities of the remaining three militants.