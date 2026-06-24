LOWER DIR: Six terrorists were killed during a joint operation conducted by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and police in Lower Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a CTD spokesperson said on Wednesday.

According to the CTD, the killed militants were involved in the terrorist attack on the Badwan Bridge Police Checkpost on June 18, 2026, in which a police constable was martyred.

During the operation, security forces recovered six Kalashnikov rifles and three hand grenades from the possession of the terrorists.

The CTD stated that the militants were involved in several acts of terrorism, including the attack on the Badwan Bridge Police Checkpost.

Authorities identified three of the terrorists as Khalil-ur-Rehman, Najmuddin, and Kifayatullah, while efforts are underway to determine the identities of the remaining three militants.

A search operation is continuing in the area to apprehend the terrorists’ accomplices who managed to escape.

Earlier, on June 18, 2026, a police constable was martyred and three others were seriously injured in a terrorist attack on the Badwan Bridge Police Checkpost in Lower Dir.

Cop martyred, 3 injured in terrorist attack on police checkpost in Lower Dir

According to police, heavily armed terrorists launched a late-night assault on the checkpost, triggering an intense exchange of fire that lasted nearly an hour.

During the attack, Constable Muhammad Ismail, a resident of Badwan, sustained critical injuries. He was shifted to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his wounds and embraced martyrdom.

Police officials said security personnel responded effectively to the attack, forcing the assailants to flee the area.

Lower Dir District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (R) Muhammad Furqan Bilal expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of Constable Muhammad Ismail and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.