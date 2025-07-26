web analytics
CTD kills three terrorists in Swat IBO

SWAT: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police’s Counter-Terrorism Department conducted a intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Swat’s Barikot area on Friday evening, killing three terrorists, including one Afghan national, ARY News reported quoting CTD.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Swat Umar Khan Gandapur, the operation was launched at 7 PM after receiving information about the presence of terrorists in the Parrai area of Ghaligay.

The terrorists opened fire on the police, who responded, resulting in the deaths of all three militants. DPO Gundapur revealed that the Afghan origin terrorist was wanted in nine terrorism cases, while the other two were each involved in two cases.

Recovered items included hand grenades, Kalashnikov rifles, and pistols. The police have seized the terrorists’ mobile phones to trace their associates, and a search operation is underway to apprehend any remaining accomplices.

Read More: Security forces foil infiltration attempt, 30 khawarij killed

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police, in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, conducted a successful operation in the Zargari and Shnawoori areas of Hangu district.

According to police spokesperson, the operation resulted in the killing of nine terrorists in the area.

During the intense exchange of fire, District Police Officer (DPO) Khalid Khan and Station House Officer (SHO) Nabi Khan sustained injuries. The wounded officers were promptly transferred to a local hospital for treatment, according to police sources.

