KP police kills three terrorists in Bannu, Charsadda

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police killed three terrorists in operations conducted in Bannu and Charsadda, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the two terrorists killed in Bannu were involved in an attack on Constable Arman. The slain terrorists were identified as Hakimullah, also known as Shoaib, deputy commander of the Ibrahim Zarar group, and his accomplice.

In Charsadda, a most-wanted terrorist, Javed, was killed in a police encounter. The police recovered a hand grenade, pistol, safety fuse, and other explosive materials from his possession.

The police stated that the eliminated terrorist was wanted in cases of murder, attempted murder, and target killing.

The KP Inspector General of Police, Zulfiqar Hameed, praised the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and police for their outstanding performance and announced a reward for the officers involved.

IGP Hameed commended the police personnel for upholding the nation’s honor, saying, “The police officers have made the nation proud.”

Earlier, at least three shot dead, nine others injured in a firing incident in Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Read more: Mortar shell explosion kills three children in Bannu

As per details, the police officials stated that the Aman (Peace) committee office was attacked in Uthman Zai police station jurisdiction killing three while leaving nine others injured.

Police officials said that eight attacker were also injured when the Aman Committee member opened firing in retaliation to the attack.

On 27 December, two assailants were fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire with police personnel in Bannu district.

According to details revealed by the police authorities, the incident took place during patrolling at Bannu Hayat Shah area near Township, where one policeman also sustained injuries. The injured policeman has been shifted to hospital.

The killed militants were identified as Ajmer and Bhutto who were brothers. On Dec 25, at least one cop was martyred in an attack carried out by militants in Bannu.