KP police thwart terrorist attack on DI Khan check post

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police thwarted a terrorist attack on the Hathala check post in the Dera Ismail Khan district on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

A group of terrorists carried out a fierce attack on the Hathala check post in DI Khan in the vicinity of the Kulachi police station. Police said the exchange of fire between the cops and terrorists continued for over 30 minutes.

Following the attack, District Police Officer (DPO) along with additional contingents reached the check post. The terrorists fled from the scene after the failed attack.

Earlier on Sunday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police thwarted a terrorist attack on a police station in Tank district.

Police had foiled a terrorist attack on Jandola police station in Tank district by befittingly responding to the attackers.

Police and assailants exchanged fire for more than 10 minutes after the police station came under attack, Inspector General (IG) KP police Moazzam Jah Ansari told the media.

IG KP Ansari said that no casualty was reported in the exchange of fire from police side, however, there are reports of injuries and killings on the terrorists’ side.

The inspector general praised the police personnel for their bravery to foil the terrorist attack. He said that there is a red alert in the province after the Peshawar blast.

