KP police thwarts terrorist attack on mobile van

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The district police have foiled a terrorist attack on its mobile van here in the limits of Paroa Police station late Monday night, ARY News reported quoting KP police.

According to Police Spokesperson, the police van was on a routine patrol when four unidentified armed motorcyclists opened fire on it near Hayat Minor.

Station House Officer (SHO) Paroa, Muhammad Ali, along with his team, promptly retaliated the fire. However, the attackers managed to flee into the nearby forest taking benefit of darkness and left their two motorcycles on the spot.

The police have taken both the motorcycles into custody and launched a search operation in the surrounding area to trace the suspects.

The law enforcers have cordoned off the area and registered a case against the unknown attackers. Further investigation is underway.

On April 23, 2025, Terrorists attacked a wildlife park building near Karam Bridge in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported quoting KP police.

According to police officials, the explosion, triggered by an improvised explosive device planted by the assailants a day earlier, damaged the office building of the wildlife park.

Furniture and other valuable items inside the office were also destroyed in the blast, according to police officials.

Read More: Terrorists attack wild life park building in Lakki Marwat

No casualties were reported in the incident. Police have cordoned off the area and initiated an investigation to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

On Nov 30, 2024, at least three individuals, including a Punjab police officer, were shot dead in Lakki Marwat.

As per details, the victims included Sub-Inspector Qadeer Khan, who was stationed in Faisalabad, and two other individuals who were father and son.

According to police reports, unknown assailants opened fire on the victims, who were visiting Lakki Marwat for holidays. The motive behind the attack is still unclear, and an investigation is underway to apprehend those responsible.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has seen a rampant rise in such incidents in the past few days.