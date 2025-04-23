Terrorists attack wild life park building in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: Terrorists attacked a wildlife park building near Karam Bridge in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported quoting KP police.

According to police officials, the explosion, triggered by an improvised explosive device planted by the assailants a day earlier, damaged the office building of the wildlife park.

Furniture and other valuable items inside the office were also destroyed in the blast, according to police officials.

No casualties were reported in the incident. Police have cordoned off the area and initiated an investigation to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

Earlier, two police officers were martyred in a militant attack in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s district Lakki Marwat.

The deceased officers, identified as Khan Bahadur and Hikmatullah, were on their way to the duty station when they came under fire near Jabo khel area, the police said.

On Nov 30, 2024, at least three individuals, including a Punjab police officer, were shot dead in Lakki Marwat.

As per details, the victims included Sub-Inspector Qadeer Khan, who was stationed in Faisalabad, and two other individuals who were father and son.

According to police reports, unknown assailants opened fire on the victims, who were visiting Lakki Marwat for holidays. The motive behind the attack is still unclear, and an investigation is underway to apprehend those responsible.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has seen a rampant rise in such incidents in the past few days.