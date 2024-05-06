Lakki Marwat cops repulse terrorist attack

Lakki Marwat police repulsed a terrorist attack on Pizzo police station on late Sunday night, ARY News reported.

According to police sources, terrorists equipped with the latest weapons attacked the police stations of Dara Pizzo Parnal in Lakki Marwat.

The timely response by the police officials forced the terrorists to flee from the scene. No human loss was reported in the shootout.

Police commenced a clearance operation in the area following the attack. Meanwhile, DPO Taimur Khan lauded the timely response of the cops.

Parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have witnessed a surge in terror attacks in the recent past.

Earlier in October, a policeman was martyred in an attack carried out by terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to police officials, the terrorists attacked the police camp near the toll plaza DI Khan.

A police spokesperson said that the exchange of fire continued for several hours followed by explosion sounds. At the time of the attack, 15 to 20 personnel were inside the police camp, the spokesperson added.