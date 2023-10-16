Punjab police repulse fierce terrorist attack

LAHORE: Punjab police repulsed a fierce attack carried out by a group of terrorists in the mountainous area of Mianwali’s Makerwal area on Monday, ARY News reported.

A group of 10 to 12 terrorists carried out a fierce gun attack on police teams tasked to conduct a search operation under the supervision of DSP Circle Isakhel in Mianwali’s Makerwal area following an intelligence report.

The Punjab police spokesperson said that the terrorists opened heavy fire on the raiding police team in Lamshiwal on Monday evening. The exchange of fire between the police teams and terrorists continued for two hours.

After getting a befitting response from the police, the terrorists fled to Koh-i-Maidan – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Earlier in the month, a police station in KP’s Dera Ismail Khan district came under fierce attack in which terrorists also used hand grenades and rockets.

Terrorists carried out a fierce attack on DI Khan’s Hathala police station from two sides, leaving two cops wounded. However, the police repulsed the attack and forced the attackers to flee.

Police officials told the media that the main gate of the police station was destroyed as the terrorists fired rockets and hurled hand grenades in the attack.

They added that the attackers opened fire at the CCTV cameras first and later they kept firing at the police station for more than 40 minutes.