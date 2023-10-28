Policeman martyred in DI Khan terrorist attack

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: One policeman was martyred in an attack carried out by terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported.

According to police officials, the terrorists attacked police camp near the toll plaza Dera Ismail Khan.

A police spokesperson said that the exchange of fire continued for several hours followed by explosion sounds. At the time of attack, 15 to 20 personnel were inside the police camp, the spokesperson added.

On August 29, two police officers were martyred and three wounded as terrorists opened fire at a patrolling van in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Sources said the police party was on a routine patrol in Dara Peeza, Dera Road when they were attacked by unknown armed men. As a result, two cops were martyred while three others were wounded.

The bodies and wounded were rushed to DHQ Hospital, where the martyred were identified as Saif Ali and Basheerur Rehman, while the injured were identified as Inamullah, Imdadullah and Asmatullah.

Following the incident, the security forces reached the area and started a search operation to catch the terrorists.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Zulfiqar Larik said cases will be filed against the terrorists and masterminds of the attack under ATA and terror financing act.