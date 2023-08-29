Two policemen martyred, three injured in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: Two police officers were martyred and three wounded as terrorists opened fire at a patrolling van in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources said the police party was on a routine patrol in Dara Peeza, Dera Road when they were attacked by unknown armed men. As a result, two cops were martyred while three others were wounded.

The bodies and wounded were rushed to DHQ Hospital, where the martyred were identified as Saif Ali and Basheerur Rehman, while the injured were identified as Inamullah, Imdadullah and Asmatullah.

Following the incident, the security forces reached the area and started a search operation to catch the terrorists.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Zulfiqar Larik said cases will be filed against the terrorists and masterminds of the attack under ATA and terror financing act.

Earlier in June, two policemen were martyred as unknown armed men opened fire at them in Swat.

As per details, the policemen were targeted near Sabzi Mandi in Mingora, Swat, while the attackers fled the scene safely.

The bodies of the cops were moved to the hospital for autopsy.