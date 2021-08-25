KP postpones local bodies elections till next year

ISLAMABAD: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has postponed local bodies (LB) elections in the province till next year, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing well-informed sources.

The KP government has postponed the LB elections owing to the current situation of Afghanistan and threats posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Furthermore, the delimitation in the newly merged tribal districts in the province is still undone, sources said and added that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has been informed about the decision.

The ECP has also agreed with the decision of the province, claimed sources.

Earlier in the month of June, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government had recommended holding local bodies polls during a period between the end of September and mid-October.

The recommendations prepared by the KP government had further said that elections in the now merged tribal areas would be held separately.

It was reported that the local bodies’ elections will be held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in different phases. The new local government system will be comprised of the district, tehsil, village and neighborhood councils.