KP provide ‘detailed report’ of Monkeypox cases to NIH

ISLAMABAD: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has sent a detailed report of Monkeypox cases to the National Institute of Health (NIH), ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the four Monkeypox cases were reported in KP, with patients belonging to Mardan, Peshawar, Orakzai, and Nowshehra

Three Monkeypox patients were treated at the Police Services Hospital in Peshawar, sources said. Three Monkeypox cases were reported at the airport, while one case was reported in the community, sources said.

The Border Health Services staff identified three Monkeypox cases, sources said. The first Monkeypox case was reported on August 13, followed by the second case on August 22, sources said.

The third and fourth cases were reported on August 29, sources said.

Amid the rising case of the Mpox virus, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) issued an urgent advisory concerning an unprecedented outbreak of Monkeypox, affecting multiple countries.

This advisory aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the current global and national Monkeypox outbreak situation and offer guidance to all relevant stakeholders on prevention, detection, and response strategies.

In the advisory, health authorities, healthcare providers, and public health organizations are urged to intensify surveillance, enhance diagnostic capabilities, and implement robust preventive measures to curb the spread of Mpox. The public is advised to stay informed, practice good hygiene, and seek medical attention if symptoms develop.

What is Monkeypox virus?

It is pertinent to mention that Mpox is a viral disease caused by the Mpox virus. Although the natural reservoir of the virus remains unidentified, African rodents and non-human primates (such as monkeys) are suspected to harbor the virus and transmit it to humans.

The disease typically manifests with a rash that appears 1 to 3 days following the onset of fever, starting on the face and then spreading to other areas of the body. The rash progresses through several stages: macules, papules, vesicles, pustules, and scabs.

Additional symptoms may include headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, and swollen lymph nodes. The incubation period generally ranges from 7 to 14 days but can vary between 5 and 21 days. The illness usually lasts between 2 and 4 weeks.