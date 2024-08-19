Monkeypox threat: New directives issued to all international airlines

KARACHI: In response to the growing threat of monkeypox in the country, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has implemented new safety protocols for all international airlines arriving at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, ARY News reported on Monday.

The CAA in its directives mandate that airlines must provide face masks to all passengers, and ensure that both international airline staff and ground handling service providers wear masks at all times.

The use of hand sanitizers by airport staff and passengers has also been strongly advised. Furthermore, the luggage of all passengers arriving from abroad is to be disinfected thoroughly.

The CAA has instructed to isolate the passengers displaying symptoms of monkeypox, with the guidelines provided by Border Health Services.

In addition to these measures, Karachi Airport has intensified its health screening procedures.

Passengers from over 22 flights have undergone medical examinations, with no cases of monkeypox detected so far.

Dr Zafar Mehdi, the focal person for the Sindh Health Department, confirmed that more than 20 doctors and paramedical staff are on duty around the clock at the airport.

Special rooms have been set up to examine any passengers suspected of carrying the virus, ensuring that all necessary precautions are in place to protect public health.