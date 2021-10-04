KP records 170 coronavirus infections, 13 deaths in a day

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has recorded 13 deaths due to COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, whereas, 170 new infections were reported in the province, ARY News reported on Monday.

After reporting 13 more deaths, the total count of mortalities has reached up to 5,593 in the province, whereas, the number of infections stood at 174,841.

191 patients have recovered from the virus, taking the total count to 164,956.

The COVID-19 has claimed 27 more lives across Pakistan over the past 24 hours, according to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC).

The overall death toll has reached 27,893, while the total number of confirmed cases in Pakistan has been recorded at 1,251,348.

During the last 24 hours, 52,415 tests were conducted out of which 1,490 remained positive at the positivity rate of 2.84%.

So far, 1,175,489 people have regained their health from the pandemic, while 3,407 people are still in critical condition across the country.

A vigorous campaign to ensure a hundred per cent vaccination against COVID-19 continues across the country with enforcement of suspension of services to unvaccinated.

In compliance with instructions issued by the National Command and Operation Center, special teams at the district and Tehsil levels are checking the people in different sectors particularly transport and education to ensure mobility of only vaccinated people.

