KP records 221 coronavirus cases, 10 deaths in 24 hours

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has recorded 10 deaths due to COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, whereas, 221 new cases were reported in the province, ARY News reported on Thursday.

After reporting 10 more deaths, the total count of mortalities has reached up to 5,547 in the province, whereas, the number of infections stood at 174,017.

218 patients have recovered from the virus, taking the total count to 163,908.

Pakistan reported 39 more deaths during the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus, lifting the overall number of fatalities to 27,729.

According to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), the number of positive cases has surged to 1,245,127 after the emergence of 1,742 fresh cases.

Pakistan has conducted 52,635 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 1,742 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 3.30 per cent.

3,768 patients are still said to be critical across the country, while 1,169,566 have regained their health.

Earlier, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) had decided to ease COVID-19 restrictions.

Addressing the press conference flanked by SAPM on health Dr Faisal Sultan, the NCOC head Asad Umar had said it has been decided to relax restrictions from October 1 (Friday) in eight cities where 40 per cent population aged fifteen and above have been vaccinated against the COVID-19.

