KP reports 284 terrorist attacks in 2025: CTD

PESHAWAR: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported that security forces gunned down 148 terrorists across the province in 2025, ARY News reported.

According to CTD spokesperson, the province recorded 284 terrorism incidents this year, with North Waziristan being the hardest hit, accounting for 53 incidents. Other districts, including Bannu (35 incidents), Dera Ismail Khan (31 incidents), Kurram (8 incidents), and Peshawar (13 incidents), also faced significant militant activity.

The CTD disclosed that 1,116 individuals were named as suspects in terrorism cases across the province, with North Waziristan having the highest number at 391, followed by Kurram with 166. Of these, 95 suspects have been arrested, including 70 in Kurram, three each in Swat and Bannu, and others across various districts.

Dera Ismail Khan saw the highest number of terrorists killed, with 67 eliminated, underscoring the intensity of counter-terrorism operations in the region.

On April 23, 2025, Terrorists attacked a wildlife park building near Karam Bridge in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported quoting KP police.

According to police officials, the explosion, triggered by an improvised explosive device planted by the assailants a day earlier, damaged the office building of the wildlife park.

Furniture and other valuable items inside the office were also destroyed in the blast, according to police officials.

No casualties were reported in the incident. Police have cordoned off the area and initiated an investigation to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

On Nov 30, 2024, at least three individuals, including a Punjab police officer, were shot dead in Lakki Marwat.

As per details, the victims included Sub-Inspector Qadeer Khan, who was stationed in Faisalabad, and two other individuals who were father and son.

According to police reports, unknown assailants opened fire on the victims, who were visiting Lakki Marwat for holidays. The motive behind the attack is still unclear, and an investigation is underway to apprehend those responsible.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has seen a rampant rise in such incidents in the past few days.