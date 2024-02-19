KP reports four rain-related deaths: PDMA

PESHAWAR: At least four people lost their lives and nine others were injured in rain-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported quoting the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

According to DG PDMA Muhammad Qaiser Khan, recent rains and land sliding claimed the lives of four people and injured 9 people. Two houses were completely damaged while four suffered partial damage.

Khan further said efforts are in place to open blocked roads due to landslides in the province. We are in close touch with the administration of the affected provinces, he added.

The statement further said letters were penned to the district administrations on February 15 and 17 to ensure precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, the reports said power supply in the different areas of PESCO region was affected following rains and snowfall.

According to a PESCO spokes­man, the rains continued in Mardan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Swat and Swabi and due to rain, some feeders of PESCO were tripped.

On the instructions of PE­SCO Chief Executive Officer Akhtar Hameed Khan, the field staff was put on high alert.