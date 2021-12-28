More than 7.5mn KP families receive free treatment under Sehat Card Plus

PESHAWAR: More than 7.5 million families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have availed free health ‎‎facilities via Sehat Card Plus during 2021, ARY NEWS reported quoting the provincial health department. ‎

According to an annual report on facilities provided via Sehat Card Plus during the year 2021 released ‎‎by the KP health department, more than 7.5 million families received free medical treatment in 679 ‎‎hospitals across the province.

‎”More than 60,000 maternity-related operations were carried out during the year at the cost of Rs750 ‎million,” it stated and added that angioplasty of over 11,000 patients was performed incurring ‎expenses of Rs2171 million.

The report stated that 22,000 patients underwent free appendix operation ‎at the cost of Rs294 ‎million ‎while free chemotherapy treatment of 14,000 patients was carried out at the cost of Rs271 ‎million.

‎”Above 90,000 patients underwent free dialysis treatment, resulting in the payments of Rs276 ‎million via Sehat Card Plus,” it said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has also launched Naya Pakistan Sehat Card for Punjab recently saying that the entire population of the province would be able to avail of it by March 2022.

While addressing the launching ceremony in Lahore, the prime minister lauded Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and Heath Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid for achieving the feat and ensuring the provision of universal health coverage for the entire population of the province.

He recalled that for the first time when he discussed the idea of providing sehat card to the entire population with them, they were shocked.

He, however, said that with their dedication the project is all set to be launched in the province from January 01 and all families of the province will get the cards by March 2022.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!