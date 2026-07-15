Peshawar: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved an increase in the Special Conveyance Allowance for disabled government employees, raising the monthly allowance from Rs6,000 to Rs10,000 with effect from July 1, 2026.

The increase was approved by the provincial cabinet during a special meeting and has been notified by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Department.

According to the notification, the allowance has been enhanced by Rs4,000 per month to provide greater financial support to government employees with disabilities.

The revised Special Conveyance Allowance will be applicable to all eligible disabled employees of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government from July 1, 2026.

Meanwhile, the provincial government has also approved an increase in the House Requisition Allowance for employees of the Civil Secretariat, Chief Minister’s Secretariat and Governor’s Secretariat from BPS-03 to BPS-22, also effective from July 1, 2026.

The House Requisition Allowance was approved during the provincial cabinet’s special meeting held on June 19, 2026, according to a separate notification issued by the Finance Department.

According to the notification, the revised allowance will be paid to employees of the Civil Secretariat, Chief Minister’s Secretariat and Governor’s Secretariat across all grades from BPS-03 to BPS-22.

The enhanced allowance has come into effect from July 1, 2026. The Finance Department has directed the relevant departments to implement the revised rates in accordance with the cabinet’s approval.