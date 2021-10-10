KP tourist spots receive first snowfall of season 

PESHAWAR: Tourist spots of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province have received their first snowfall of the season as the met office predicted a transit in weather conditions from summer to autumn in upper parts of the country, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, parts of Upper Dir in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) including Ushirai Dara, Kumrat valley, Lowari received the first snowfall of the season.

Met Office informed that a westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country on Sunday and under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind-thunderstorm- isolated heavy falls- with light snowfall over high mountains are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir from Sunday evening to Tuesday.

The met office further predicted that rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Kohat, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal and Lahore from Sunday evening to Monday.

Wind-thunderstorm is also expected in Central and South Punjab from Sunday evening to Monday.

The met office further shared via its bulletin that weather conditions are likely to transit from Summer to Autumn in the upper parts and day temperatures would be mild in upper parts of the country, while night temperatures are expected to fall gradually in the coming days.

It further said that windstorms may cause damages to vulnerable structures in the Upper and Central parts of the country.

