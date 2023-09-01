KP universities increase fees to meet expenses

PESHAWAR: Several universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have made a substantial increase in the fee structure to meet the soaring expenses.

According to officials Islamia College University (ICU), Peshawar University, Agriculture University Peshawar and Khyber Medical University (KMU) have increased fees under different heads.

An official document of Islamia College University revealed that the varsity administration has increased the hostel fee to Rs3,000 while the fee for pre-medical open merit had been fixed at Rs 49,465 from 45,000. Similarly, the KMU had also notified an increase in examination fees.

Peshawar University has also increased the fee structure for B.sc, Masters, M.Phil and Ph.D by 10 to 13 per cent.

Read more: Medical colleges: Court declares fee hike illegal

It is pertinent to mention here that the public sector universities in the province were facing a critical financial crisis and the four major universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Islamia College University (ICU), Peshawar University, Agriculture University Peshawar had recently written a letter to the Chief Minister KP regarding the issue.

The Universities’ administrations informed that they could not even give a 35 per cent and 17 per cent raise in the salaries and pensions respectively as announced by the government in the financial budget 2023.