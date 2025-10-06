KP waives fee for lying telecom cables for three years

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has waived charges for telecom companies for laying underground cable networks for the next three years.

The move aims to promote affordable, high-speed internet across the province by reducing infrastructure costs.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Science and Technology, Dr Shafqat Ayaz, stated that improved internet access will benefit students, freelancers, businesses, and essential services, helping drive a digital revolution in the region.

He further stated that the greatest beneficiaries of this policy will be the youth, who depend on internet for online education, freelancing, and employment opportunities.

Likewise, the business community, banking services, hospitals, and other institutions will also benefit from modern digital access.

Dr. Shafqat Ayaz clarified that some people try to create the impression that suspending or restoring internet services is a provincial government’s authority.

Read more: Saudi Arabia’s GO Telecom to launch AI Hub in Pakistan

In reality, this matter falls strictly under the jurisdiction of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), which operates directly under the federal government.

The provincial government, however, is committed to taking every possible measure within its domain to ensure maximum relief for the people.

He concluded by saying that the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is moving forward with full seriousness and determination towards a digital revolution with top priority to provide modern technology and digital facilities to every citizen of the province.

Previously, companies had to pay five rupees per meter to the National Highway Authority for laying cables.