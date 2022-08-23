KPK govt raises minimum wage to Rs 25,000

Peshawar: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) government has increased the minimum wage for labourers in the province to Rs 25,000, ARY News reported.

According to details, the KPK government has issued a notification for the increase of minimum wage in the province to Rs 25,000. The increase would be applicable to all industrial and commercial employees.

According to the notification, the increase would be applied from 1 July 2022.

The Punjab government increased the minimum wage to Rs25,000 in the province in June on Ex-Chief Minister Humza Shehbaz’s orders.

A notification to this effect was also issued by the Punjab government. According to a notification, the minimum wage has been raised by Rs5,000 to Rs 25,000 which will come into effect from July 1.

However, the Sindh government increased the minimum wage to Rs 25,000 in 2021. According to the notification issued by the Labour and Human Resources Department, the Sindh on July 13, 2021, the Sindh government set the minimum monthly wage of labourers at Rs25,000 in the province.

