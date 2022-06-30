Punjab govt raises workers’ minimum wage to Rs25,000

LAHORE: On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz, the Punjab government has increased the minimum wage to Rs25,000 in the province.

A notification to this effect was also issued by the Punjab government.

According to a notification, the minimum wage has been raised by Rs5,000 to Rs 25,000 which will come into effect from July 1.

Earlier, the Punjab govt announced a 30pc increase in the salaries of government employees.

The government announced 15pc disparity allowance along with 15pc additional salary, which will be available to employees of certain government departments. The provincial cabinet also approved a 15pc hike in pensions against the proposed increase of 5pc.

