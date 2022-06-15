Rs3.226 trillion Punjab budget unveiled

LAHORE: Finance minister Awais Leghari on Wednesday unveiled Punjab’s budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 at Aiwan-e-Iqbal after the treasury and opposition benches failed to reach a consensus over convening a session.

Criticising PTI government in his budget speech, Awais Leghari said data shows that during the period 2019-22, there has neither been a single development programme worth mentioning nor has the province witnessed any social welfare programme.

The provincial minister accused the PTI-led government of not paying attention to the energy issues which led to other issues including unemployment, poverty, inflation, etc.

Budget proposals

After a two-day-long delay, Finance Minister Punjab Awais Laghari unveiled the Rs3.226 trillion provincial budget for the next financial year.

The income has been estimated at Rs2.521 trillion the finance minister said, adding that the province is expected to receive over Rs2.020 trillion from the come from the federal divisible pool.

The finance minister said over Rs500 are expected to be collected under the head of provincial receipts — more than 24% in comparison with last year’s collection. Laghari said the government, aiming for a 24% increase, has set the target of non-tax revenue at Rs163 billion.

Salaries and pensions

Awais Leghari said the allocation of Rs over Rs435 billion has been proposed for the provision of salaries and Rs312 billion for the payment of pensions of the employees in the financial year 2022-23.

The finance minister added that the government has proposed an increase of 15% in the salaries of government employees and a rise of 5% in pensions.

Rs528 billion have been allocated for the local bodies in the upcoming financial year.

Allocation of funds for cheaper flour

The Punjab Finance minister said Rs200 billion have been proposed for the provision of flour at cheap rates in the province.

The 10kg flour sack will be available at Rs490 instead of Rs650, he added.

Development budget

The development budget with an increase of 22pc has been proposed at Rs685 billion in the FY2022-23, while Rs35 billion have been proposed for the construction and repair of the roads.

The annual development budget of South Punjab has been proposed at Rs240 billion, Awais Leghari said in his budget speech.

Health and education

For health, Rs125.34 billion have been proposed to allocate in the next budget and Rs.485.26 billion have been proposed for the education sector.

For higher education, Rs59.7 billion have been allocated, said Leghari. For Agriculture in Punjab Rs53.19 have been allocated in the next financial year.

