KPO attack: CTD submits inquiry report to ATC

KARACHI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday submitted initial report pertaining to the attack on KPO, the office of the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi, to the anti-terrorism court (ATC) Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the CTD inquiry report, the attack on KPO office was reported around 7:15 pm on February 17 when three militants came in a car and were followed by two men riding a motorbike.

“When the attackers got out of their car the motorcyclists indicated them towards the KPO, hugged them and rode away,” the report said.

The militants entered the KPO from the Saddar Police Line by cutting the barbed wire on the wall at the backyard of the police headquarters.

As soon as the incident was reported, police, Rangers and the Special Security Unit, officers from other agencies reached the spot. Sharea Faisal was closed for traffic, while electricity supply was also cut off in the area, the court told.

After hours-long gun battle, two militants were gunned down while the third one blew himself up on the fourth floor of the building, the CTD report added.

Five security officials were martyred and 17 others, mostly law-enforcers, wounded in the Feb 17 attack, it said, adding that FIR against the three militants, their facilitators and TTP spokesperson was registered under Sections 302 (premeditated murder), 34 (common intention) read with Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act and Section 3/4 of the Explosives Act 1908.

Inquiry committee formed

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon had formed a five-member inquiry committee to ascertain facts behind Friday’s attack at KPO – the office of the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi.

According to the notification issued here, DIG Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Zulfiqar Larik will head the five-member probe team.

The other committee members are DIG South Zone Irfan Baloch, DIG Karim Khan, SSP Tariq Nawaz and DSP Raja Umar Khatab.

