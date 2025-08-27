Netflix discussing ‘KPop Demon Hunters 2’ with Sony

Netflix and Sony are reportedly discussing plans for ‘KPop Demon Hunters 2’ after the first film smashed viewing records.

According to a report by Variety, the streamer was in early talks with Sony for a sequel to the animated feature, which proved a streaming mega-hit.

The film arrived on Netflix on June 20, while the streamer also gave a two-day theatrical release to the sing-along version of the film from August 23 to August 24.

A day earlier, ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ became the most-watched film in the streamer’s history with more than 236 million total views, surpassing ‘Red Notice.’

During its two-day theatrical release, the film raked in an estimated $18 million to $20 million at the US box office.

The film, which was released in over 1,700 North American theatres, outgrossed films such as ‘Weapons’ and ‘Freakier Friday.’

Additionally, the film also made history on the Billboard as original soundtrack also notched four songs on the Top 10 simultaneously.

Based on a story by Maggie Kang around her Korean heritage, she co-wrote the screenplay for ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ with Hannah McMechan, Danya Jimenez and Chris Appelhans, and also co-directed the animated feature with the latter.

Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Yunjin Kim, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong and Byung-hun Lee voice the characters in the film.