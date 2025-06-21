‘KPop Demon Hunters’ debuts on Netflix with stellar RT score

The highly anticipated animated fantasy film, inspired by K-pop idols and supernatural combat, titled ‘Kpop Demon Hunters’, has finally arrived on Netflix, with a stellar Rotten Tomatoes score.

While Netflix has been on a roll with its Korean content lately, the streaming giant’s latest venture, ‘K-pop Demon Hunters’, is their first animated project, which is inspired by K-pop; however, it is in English.

The long-awaited animated film, about a ‘K-pop girl group, Huntrix, consisting of Mira, Rumi and Zoey, who lead double lives as demon hunters to face off against a rival boy band’, finally premiered on the streaming giant on Friday, and if numbers are to go by, the debut feature by director Maggie Kang has mighty impressed the critics and audience, earning a stellar 94% ‘fresh’ score on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

Moreover, it has an even higher score of 97% ‘fresh’ on Popcornmeter, based on the ratings from more than 50 verified users.

Based on a story conceived by Maggie Kang around her Korean heritage, she co-wrote the screenplay of ‘Kpop Demon Hunters’ with Hannah McMechan, Danya Jimenez and Chris Appelhans, and also co-directed the animated feature with the latter.

The title is produced by Sony Pictures Animation and stars the voices of Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Yunjin Kim, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong and Byung-hun Lee.

