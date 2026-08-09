PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Local Government Department has increased the special allowance for disabled employees and raised pensions across the local body sector, ARY News reported.

The government has set the Special Conveyance Allowance for disabled government employees at Rs 10,000, raising it from the previous Rs 6,000.

The local body department has also issued a notification regarding the increase in the special allowance.

This increase applies to officers and personnel of the Local Council Board, as well as employees of the Local Governance School, the Capital Metropolitan Government Peshawar, and Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs).

The allowance will be disbursed in accordance with the criteria set by the Finance Department.

The decision to increase the allowance was finalized during a meeting of the Local Council Board, following correspondence from the Finance Department dated July 14, 2026. The revised allowance is effective retroactively from July 1, 2026.

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Additionally, the Local Government Department approved a 7% increase in net pensions for all pensioners across the Local Council Board, the Local Governance School, the Capital Metropolitan Government Peshawar, and all Tehsil Municipal Administrations, subject to the conditions specified by the Finance Department.