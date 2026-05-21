KARACHI: The Constitutional Bench of the Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued a show-cause notice to Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Chairman Shahid Ahmed in a contempt of court petition filed over the non-regularisation of employees despite court orders.

As per the details, the SHC Constitutional Bench heard a contempt plea against KPT chairman here on Thursday. During proceedings, the bench expressed displeasure over the repeated absence of KPT’s counsel from the case hearings.

“Where is the KPT counsel?” Justice Hassan Akbar questioned during the hearing.

The government lawyer informed the court that KPT’s counsel was absent, while the petitioners’ lawyer stated that the KPT counsel had not appeared for a considerable period and that the court record could verify the matter.

According to the petitioners’ counsel, the employees have been serving in KPT since 2009 on various posts, including cargo men, lift operators and other positions.

The lawyer further submitted that the Sindh High Court had, in 2021, directed KPT to regularise the services of the petitioners. However, instead of implementing the court’s order and regularising existing employees, KPT allegedly issued advertisements for fresh recruitment.

The counsel argued that despite the court restraining KPT from making new appointments, the petitioners had still not been regularised.

After hearing the initial arguments, the SHC Constitutional Bench, while issuing a show-cause notice to the KPT chairman, summoned him in person on May 25.