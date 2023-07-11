KPT officer murder case: ‘Niece’ turns out to be killer of Atiqur Rehman

KARACHI: Progress was made on the investigation into the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) office Atiqur Rehman murder case as the ‘niece’ turned out to be the murderer, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A case was lodged at the Docks police station against the KPT officer murder case over the complaint of the slain man’s brother. It was stated that Atiqur Rehman was murdered by his niece using a sharp object.

It further stated that his elder brother was a resident of the Lalazar area. His brother alleged that Atiq was seriously wounded when his niece, Hiba, attacked him using a sharp object following a dispute. Later, Atiq succumbed to his wounds while receiving medical assistance.

Police officials said that the accused woman was arrested and shifted to the women’s police station. Police added that the slain man’s first wife had passed away and he tied the knot with another woman.

They said that the slain Atiq has three children with his first wife who are also living with him.