Giant cargo ship gets stuck in shallow waters off Karachi coast

KARACHI: Owing to rough weather conditions on Wednesday, a giant cargo ship M.V. HENG TONG 77 drifted away as it lost its anchor and headed into shallow waters, ARY News reported citing Karachi Port Trust media.

“M.V. HENG TONG 77 was anchored in our territorial waters for a crew change,” KPT said in its press release as establishing the reason for the vessel’s stoppage.

M.V. HENG TONG 77 was anchored in our territorial waters for a crew change. It never entered or sailed in the KPT Harbor. Due to extreme rough weather, the vessel lost anchors and started drifting towards shallow waters in the early hours of the morning. — KPTOfficial (@official_kpt) July 21, 2021

It added, however, that the vessel never entered or sailed in the KPT Harbor.

“Due to extremely rough weather, the vessel lost anchors and started drifting towards shallow waters in the early hours of the morning.”

The KPT authorities noted that by the time the vessel reached out to KPT of its drifting, “it was already in shallow waters”.

Salvaging of the vessel is the responsibility of the Shipowner. All consequential marine & environmental damages will be on account of the owner. Operational and technical

assistance is available to the shipowner. _ _ _ — KPTOfficial (@official_kpt) July 21, 2021

The tweets on this development by KPT added that Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) was also alerted by KPT immediately. “KPT Navigation Channel has not been impacted. Furthermore, KPT Marine Pollution staff is closely monitoring the situation.”

READ: PIA plane carries doses of Sinopharm covid-19 vaccine to Pakistan

Salvaging of the vessel is the responsibility of the Shipowner. All consequential marine & environmental damages will be on account of the owner. Operational and technical assistance is available to the shipowner.