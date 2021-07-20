PIA plane carries doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Another shipment of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Pakistan as a PIA aircraft carried 600,000 more doses to Islamabad, citing sources, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The new stock of the COVID-19 vaccine will be shifted to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) warehouse.

Sources told ARY News that 600,000 doses of Sinopharm were carried to Pakistan from China while overall 2 million doses have so far arrived in the country during the last two days.

Yesterday, one shipment of COVID-19 vaccine had arrived in Pakistan and two stocks were landed in the country on Tuesday, whereas, a total of 9.5 million doses of vaccine were brought from China this month.

Sources added that Pakistan has so far received 4 million doses of Sinopharm and 5.5 million doses of Sinovac vaccine from China.

On July 17, Pakistan had received 1.24 million more doses of AstraZeneca vaccine under the Covax programme.

Pakistan had received the first batch of the British vaccine on May 8, the sources in the National Health Ministry said, adding the country had thus far been provided three consignments of Covid vaccines under the Covax programme.

The consignments include 1.62 million doses of Pfizer vaccine and 2.5m doses of Moderna.