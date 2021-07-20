Covid vaccination centres to be closed on Eidul Azha first day: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has announced that all COVID-19 vaccination centres will be closed on the first day of Eidul Azha, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In a Twitter message, the centre said that vaccination centres will be closed only on the first day of Eid across the country. It added that citizens should get vaccinated and ensure that Covid SOPs are being followed.

Earlier in the day, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar presided over a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday to review the implementation of Covid-19 SOPs ahead of Eidul Adha.

During the meeting, the NCOC deliberated the rapid spread of the coronavirus in Karachi and Gilgit Baltistan and expressed satisfaction over additional measures the Sindh government has taken to combat the fourth wave of the pandemic.

The number of ventilators and oxygen cylinders has been increased by 30 and 500, respectively, in Gilgit Baltistan. The NCOC was briefed on ramping up the vaccination drive.

It was informed that more than 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines were being administered in Pakistan on a daily basis and vaccination centres will remain closed on the first day of Eid ul Adha.

The NCOC was further briefed that people, including students, travelling abroad were being administered the Moderna vaccine. It declared the enforcement of the SOPs and other health guidelines on Eid immensely important and directed all provinces to ensure their implementation.