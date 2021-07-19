Pakistan receives another 0.7mn doses of Sinopharm vaccine

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday received another 0.7 million doses of Chinese Covid-19 vaccine Sinopharm, ARY News reported, citing sources.

A special flight of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), carrying a consignment containing 0.7 million Sinopharm vaccine doses landed at Islamabad International Airport this evening.

Two million doses of China’s Sinopharm vaccine are set to reach Pakistan by Tuesday, said sources. They said two consignments of the vaccine will arrive in Islamabad abroad Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights.

One consignment will be flown in tonight while the other tomorrow. The Government of Pakistan purchased the two million doses of China’s Sinopharm vaccine from China, the sources said.

Over 11.2 million doses of various vaccines have reached Pakistan in July, they said, adding a total of 15 million doses are to arrive in the country this month.

On July 17, Pakistan received 1.24 million more doses of AstraZeneca vaccine under the Covax programme.

Pakistan had received the first batch of the British vaccine on May 8, the sources in the National Health Ministry said, adding the country had thus far been provided three consignments of Covid vaccines under the Covax programme.

The consignments include 1.62 million doses of Pfizer vaccine and 2.5m doses of Moderna.