KPT’s official X account restored after Indian-origin cyber attack

KARACHI: The official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has been restored following a hacking incident traced to India, ARY News reported citing KPT spokesperson statement.

The spokesperson confirmed that the account had been compromised by Indian-based actors who used the platform to spread fake news aimed at creating panic.

“The official account was hacked and manipulated to release fabricated information,” the spokesperson stated.

The KPT clarified that cargo handling operations at the port are continuing as normal, and there has been no disruption in port activities.

Earlier, the X account of Economic Affairs Divisions was hacked and later was recovered by the Pakistan authorities.

The incident is being viewed as a cyber attempt to mislead the public and tarnish operational credibility during heightened regional tensions.

The CERT advisory, issued on Monday, warns that these adversaries are using sophisticated cyber strategies to mislead the public and disrupt Pakistan’s information ecosystem.

According to the advisory, the attackers are employing tactics such as deceptive messages, phishing schemes, and the spread of false stories, all designed to create confusion and instability.

“Hostile elements are taking advantage of the current situation to spread misinformation and conduct cyber attacks on vital sectors,” the advisory stated. “Their goal is to sow chaos and exploit the uncertainty arising from the ongoing tensions at the Line of Control (LoC).”

The advisory strongly urged the public to avoid sharing unverified information or rumors about cyber attacks on Pakistan via social media platforms. It also recommended exercising caution when interacting with suspicious links, emails, or social media posts, urging citizens to verify any incoming messages or news from trusted, official sources only.