Kristen Stewart hated working in THIS $73 million earning film

Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart, one of the most recognized stars in the industry, revealed that she hated working in the ‘Charlie’s Angels‘ film.

It is pertinent to mention that the Kristen Stewart starrer ‘Charlie’s Angels‘ was the reboot of the 2000 film of the same name and its sequel ‘Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle‘. They were a critical and commercial hit with reported earnings of $ 250 million.

Kristen Stewart essayed Sabina Wilson whereas Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska played Elena Houghlin and Jane Kano respectively in the Elizabeth Banks-directed 2019 reboot. It collected $73 million against a budget of $48–55 million.

The ‘Twilight’ star was not happy about working in it and expressed her displeasure in an interview with the US entertainment news agency Vogue. During the conversation, she was asked to name the film which had the dialogue, “Did you know that it takes men an additional seven seconds to perceive a woman as a threat compared to a man?”

Kristen Stewart quickly recognized the dialogue and gave the correct answer ‘Charlie’s Angels‘.

“This was a mouthful at the time,” she said as quoted by Britain’s lifestyle news website NME. “I remember saying that. That was from a little film called ‘Charlie’s Angels‘. We wanted a strong opener, you know? We wanted to really like broadcast what the movie was about.”

She went on a rant against the film by describing how it failed to match the star quality of the previous films and the second film’s leading trio of Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore.

“It was a good idea at the time. I hated making that movie. I don’t know what else to say to you. Honestly, the three… you can’t touch [that]. Cameron [Diaz], Lucy [Liu] and Drew [Barrymore]… I love that movie. I love that movie! If that says anything,” she added.

