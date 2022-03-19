Kristen Stewart turned down ‘Scream 4’ cameo, Here’s why!

Hollywood star Kristen Stewart turned down a cameo in the 2011 movie ‘Scream 4’, said she ‘can’t do Drew Barrymore’.

During a recent tell-all interview with a foreign magazine, Kristen Stewart confirmed a cameo role being offered in the fourth installment of the slasher franchise, ‘Scream’, on a different note though, which she turned down.

The Oscar-nominated Hollywood actor mentioned being offered with a fictional character of ‘stab’ actor for the hyped opening kill of the slasher, originated from Drew Barrymore in the 1996 title.

“So it’s the Drew [Barrymore] character that gets killed in the beginning, and they created a whole sequence where a lot of people got killed to emulate the Drew thing.”

“But it was just going to be one person, and I was like, ‘I can’t do a Drew. I can’t touch that.’ Do you know what I mean?” she added. “But, yeah, so then they ended up doing, if I’m remembering correctly, a larger sequence and not just one victim.”

Upon being asked if she would like to take it in a future installment if given a second chance, the ‘Spencer’ star said that she would ‘read the script’.

Hollywood actor further expressed her love for Neve Campbell, who plays the main target of Ghostface in the franchise, said, “She was very nice to me, and it was very satisfying that she’s a very nice person. I love that movie [Scream].”

Moreover, the ‘Twilight’ actor, who watched the movie recently, said the movie was more than ‘just a slasher flick’.

“It’s so hard to watch. I’m like, “I don’t have the stomach for that shit anymore.” I was like, “Oh, man, this is very, very, very intense.”

On the work front, Kristen Stewart was last seen as Princess Diana in ‘Spencer‘, Pablo Larrain’s rendition of the lives of British Royals. Her next outing will be in David Cronenberg directorial ‘Crimes of the Future’, currently in post-production.

