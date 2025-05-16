web analytics
Kristen Stewart rejects notion that filmmaking requires experience

Hollywood actor Kristen Stewart has spoken out against the barriers for inexperienced filmmakers in directing films.

The ‘Twilight’ star is at the Cannes Film Festival with her directorial debut ‘The Chronology of Water.’

Ahead of her film’s premiere at the film festival, the Hollywood actor slammed the idea that directing requires experience.

“There’s this bulls–t fallacy that you need to have experience or sort of like technical adeptness, and it’s safeguarding the business. It’s a real male perspective,” Kristen Stewart said during a chat with the media.

The actor added, “Like, as if it’s this difficult thing to do. Anyone can make a movie if they have something to say.”

Stewart also discussed the challenges she faced in getting finances for ‘The Chronology of Water.’

The ‘Twilight’ star termed finding finances the most difficult thing in filmmaking and “having the commitment, because it’s a long-term investment time-wise.”

“But there’s no amount of learning or skill, like that’s just crap. If you can just feel allowed to communicate and therefore get in touch with something that wants to come out, a film will come out of you. It shouldn’t have taken so long … And I can’t wait for the next one,” the Hollywood actor said.

Her debut directorial, ‘The Chronology of Water’ is a biopic based on Lidia Yuknavitch’s memoir of the same name.

The film stars actor Imogen Poots as Yuknavitch as she “finds her voice through the written word and her salvation as a swimmer – ultimately becoming a triumphant teacher, mother and a singular modern writer,” according to the film’s synopsis.

