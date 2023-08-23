Kriti Kharbanda found hidden camera in room; What she did next?

Bollywood actor Kriti Kharbanda recalled a disturbing incident when she found a hidden camera in her hotel room.

In a recent interview with an Indian media outlet, actor Kriti Kharbanda spoke about some of the horrifying incidents she had to go through as a woman.

Recalling the encounters when a man touched her inappropriately while getting a picture and another when a biker whacked her so bad that she fell on the road, the celebrity said that it happened many times however, is always disturbing for her.

Speaking further, Kharbanda shared another event when someone placed a camera inside her hotel room during the filming of a movie. “I remember when I was shooting for one of my Kannada films, this boy, who used to work at the hotel, he actually left a camera in my room,” she remembered. “My staff and me, we have this habit of checking around to make sure nothing is popping out from anywhere. He was obviously not a pro because it was kept so badly. I could see it, he had kept it behind the set-top box.”

“It is scary, the kind of stuff you have to be careful about. Not flowery at all,” Kharbanda concluded.

On the work front, Kharbanda will be sharing the screen with superstar Salman Khan in filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s next, ‘Prem Ki Shaadi’ co-starring Parineeti Chopra and Keethy Suresh.

