Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat shell out major couple goals: See mehendi pictures

Bollywood lovebirds Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat served us with some major couple goals in the new pictures from their Mehendi ceremony.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Bollywood’s real-life couple, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, who tied the knot earlier this week, continued to treat their millions of fans with some more intimate glimpses from their pre-wedding festivities in their hometown of Delhi.

On Wednesday morning, the couple made a joint post on their respective Instagram handles to unveil their candid mehendi clicks. “Ishq ka rang aisa, hum hosh-rubaa ho gaye (The colour of love is such that we’ve become intoxicated),” wrote the ‘Fukrey’ star in the caption of the six-picture gallery.

For the indoor mehendi event, the gorgeous bride looked every bit glamorous in her heavily embellished beige lehenga paired with a matching corset top, whereas, Samrat opted for green embroidered sherwani, to apply henna or his fiance’s palm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pulkit Samrat (@pulkitsamrat)

Kharbanda sported a pair of statement earrings, subtle glam makeup and a half-up hairdo to complete the bridal look.

The now-viral pictures were quick to receive millions of likes from the social users as well as warm wishes for the couple.

Pertinent to note here that the couple, who has been in a relationship since 2019 and was reportedly engaged in January this year, exchanged vows in a Delhi ceremony, earlier this week.