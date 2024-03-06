Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda’s wedding invite goes viral!

It is officially happening for Tinsel town couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, a wedding invite for the lovebirds has gone viral on social media.

Weeks after they indirectly confirmed their wedding in March this year, a quirky wedding invite for Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat is now doing the rounds on social media.

A graphical invite sees the couple seated on their balcony with their furry friends, enjoying a scenic sea view, while the ‘Fukrey’ star plays the guitar. “Can’t wait to celebrate with our squad. Love, Pulkit and Kriti,” read the message on the now-viral card.

Pertinent to note here that the couple was reportedly engaged in January this year when the pictures from their intimate roka ceremony went viral on social media platforms.

The family pictures, which were posted by Samrat’s sister on Instagram, but were taken down hours later, saw the couple flaunt their engagement rings while posing with the family.

Later, the ‘Veerey ki Wedding’ co-stars also hinted at a March wedding ceremony for them in their Valentine’s Day posts for each other, however, nothing was officially announced by either of them.

For the unversed, Samrat, who was previously married to Shweta Rohira for a year, has been in a relationship with Kharbanda since 2019.

