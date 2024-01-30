Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are now engaged: Reports

Bollywood couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are reportedly engaged now as the roka ceremony pictures go viral on social media.

As reported by Indian entertainment outlets, the ‘Veerey ki Wedding’ co-stars, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat, have finally gotten engaged after years of dating, hints the pictures from their alleged roka ceremony going viral across social media platforms.

The family pictures posted by an Instagram handle Ria Samrat Luthra [sister of Pulkit] on Tuesday morning, but taken down hours later, see Kharbanda dressed in festive blue attire for the roka ceremony, as her beau wrapped his hands around her to flaunt their engagement rings, while posing with the Samrat family.

Despite being deleted by the OP, the pictures are now viral on social media platforms, confirming that the reel-life couple is set to take the plunge in real life too.

Pertinent to note here that Samrat previously married then-girlfriend Shweta Rohira, rakhi-sister of Salman Khan, in 2014. However, the couple parted ways the following year.

He has been with Kharbanda since 2019.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Kharbanda is currently filming for Abir Sengupta’s ‘Risky Romeo’ with Sunny Singh. She also has Sooraj Barjatya’s next ‘Prem Ki Shaadi’, co-starring Salman Khan, Parineeti Chopra and Keethy Suresh in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Pulkit Samrat was very recently seen in the third film of the comedy franchise ‘Fukrey’.

