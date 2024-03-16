Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat tie the knot!

Bollywood diva Kriti Kharbanda is officially Mrs Pulkit Samrat now, she announced sharing the first pictures of their wedding on social media.

As rumoured for the past few weeks, B-town couple Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat tied the knot, amid close family and friends, they announced with the dreamy pictures from the intimate ceremony on Instagram.

Taking to their respective handles on Saturday afternoon, the newlyweds made a joint post on social site. “From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It’s only you,” she wrote with the four-picture gallery.

“From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats different, It’s got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You,” she added.

For the daytime wedding ceremony, Kharbanda followed the Bollywood bride trend, wearing a multi-hued pink lehenga paired with traditional jewels and fresh makeup, whereas, Samrat was a breath of fresh air in his unusual pastel green attire.

Thousands of social users including the Bollywood fraternity liked the post and a number of them extended their heartfelt wishes for the newlyweds for this new phase of life.

Pertinent to note here that the couple, who has been in a relationship since 2019, was reportedly engaged in January this year when the pictures from their intimate roka ceremony went viral on social media platforms.

Later, the ‘Veerey ki Wedding’ co-stars also hinted at a March wedding ceremony in their Valentine’s Day posts for each other.

For the unversed, Samrat was previously married to Shweta Rohira for a year, from 2014 to 2015.

