Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani drop dreamy wedding film

Newlyweds of Tinsel Town, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have unveiled the official video of their wedding festivities.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Days after tying the knot, the latest real-life couple of Bollywood, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, has fans in happy tears as they unveiled their magical wedding video on Friday morning.

The joint post by Mr & Mrs Bhagnani was captioned with, “It’s not you or me, it’s US,” followed by red heart emojis and their wedding hashtag, ‘Ab dono bhagna-ni’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

The ethereal clip features the guarded insights of the anticipated nuptials, from the dreamy and groovy entry of the stunning bride in her powder pink Tarun Tahiliani lehenga while the dapper groom joined his bride with a little dance, to the Varmala ceremony of the two amid flower showers and all the glimpses of other events including Haldi, Sangeet, Anand Karaj ceremony and cocktail party.

Meanwhile, a special track ‘Bin Tere’, sung by Tanishk Bagchi and Zahrah S Khan, played in the background of the entire video.